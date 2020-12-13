DATA STORY: Recovered Covid cases globally top 50 mn; India accounts for 19% of them

India on Sunday reported a net reduction of 3,273 to bring its count of active cases down to 356,546, the lowest level since July 18. With a continuous trend of daily reductions, India’s share of global active cases is down to 1.78 per cent (one in 55), even as the total number of active cases globally is now past the 20-million mark. The country added 30,254 to take its total caseload to 9,857,029. And with 391 new fatalities being reported in a day, its Covid-19 reached 143,019, or 1.45 per cent of total confirmed infections.

The count of recovered cases across India now stands at 9,357,464 – 94.89 per cent of total caseload and about 19 per cent of the 50,020,411 recovered cases globally – with 33,136 new cured cases being reported on Sunday.

Now the ninth-most-affected country by active cases, third by fatalities, and second by total cases, India has added 212,807 cases in the past seven days. Here are the key takeaways from the coronavirus data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Sunday (December 13, 2020):

