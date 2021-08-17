DATA STORY: Single-day vaccination touches new high of 8.8 million shots

India on Tuesday reported a net decrease of 12,101 in active cases to take its count to 369,846. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 2.15 per cent (one in 46). The country is eleventh among the most affected countries by active cases. On Monday, it added 25,166 cases to take its total caseload to 32,250,679 from 32,225,513 — an increase of 0.1%. And, with 437 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 432,079, or 1.34 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 8,813,919 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Monday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 554,730,609. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 31,448,754 – or 97.51 per cent of total caseload – with 36,830 new cured cases being reported on Tuesday.

Now the eleventh-most-affected country by active cases, third by deaths, second by total cases, and first by recoveries, India has added 252,521 cases in the past 7 days.

India now accounts for 2.15% of all active cases globally (one in every 46 active cases), and 9.85% of all deaths (one in every 10 deaths).

India has so far administered 554,730,609 vaccine doses. That is 1720.05 per cent of its total caseload, and 39.77 per cent of its population.

Among Indian states, the top 5 in terms of number of vaccine shots administered are Uttar Pradesh (64660326), Maharashtra (54750414), Gujarat (44370857), Rajasthan (42849449), and Madhya Pradesh (41119684).

Among states with more than 10 million population, the top 5 in number of vaccine shots per one million population are Kerala (762409), Uttarakhand (702097), Gujarat (694680), Delhi (679289), and J&K (577230).

Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 27 days.

The count of active cases across India on Tuesday saw a net reduction of 12,101, compared with 3,389 on Monday. States and UTs hat have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Jharkhand (22), Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu (2), Haryana (2), Andaman and Nicobar Islands (1), and Gujarat (1).

With 36,830 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 97.51%, while fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.34%.

The Indian sta0074es and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.72%), Uttarakhand (2.15%), and Maharashtra (2.11%). The rate in as many as 14 is higher than the national average.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 37,267 — 437 deaths and 36,830 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 1.17%.

India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.1%.

India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 887.9 days, and for deaths at 685 days.

Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (12294), Maharashtra (4145), Tamil Nadu (1851), Karnataka (1065), and Andhra Pradesh (909).

Among states with more than 100,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Kerala (94.83%).

India on Sunday conducted 1,563,985 to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 496.629,524. The test positivity rate recorded was 1.6%.

Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases – are Goa (15.23%), Dadra & Nagar Haveli-Daman & Diu (14.72%), Sikkim (12.86%), Kerala (12.56%), and Maharashtra (12.51%).

Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are, Mizoram (50.79%), Meghalaya (27.27%), Kerala (14.04%), Manipur (12.6%), and Sikkim (6.62%).

Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (1320848), J&K (927219), Kerala (825701), Karnataka (607210), and Telangana (596451).

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (6396805), Kerala (3702417), Karnataka (2930529), Tamil Nadu (2590632), and Andhra Pradesh (1994606).

Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 4145 new cases to take its tally to 6396805.

Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 12294 cases to take its tally to 3702417.

Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 1065 cases to take its tally to 2930529.

Tamil Nadu has added 1851 cases to take its tally to 2590632.

Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 909 to 1994606.

Uttar Pradesh has added 17 cases to take its tally to 1708965.

Delhi has added 27 cases to take its tally to 1437118.