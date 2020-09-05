DATA STORY: India coronavirus tally past 4 mn on steepest single-day spike

India on Saturday reported its biggest single-day surge in recovered cases and total tally. While 70,072 cured cases in a day took total recovery to 3,107,223, India’s total count of confirmed cases went past the 4-million mark with 86,432 cases being added in 24 hours. The country’s Covid-19 death toll, meanwhile, reached 69,561, with 1,089 fatalities being reported in a day.

The third-most-affected country by total cases and deaths, and second by active cases, India has added 559,207 cases in the past 7 days alone. Here are the key takeaways from the data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Saturday (September 5, 2020):

