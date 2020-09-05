DATA STORY: India coronavirus tally past 4 mn on steepest single-day spike

India on Saturday reported its biggest single-day surge in recovered cases and total tally. While 70,072 cured cases in a day took total recovery to 3,107,223, India’s total count of confirmed coronavirus cases went past the 4-million mark with 86,432 cases being added in 24 hours. The country’s Covid-19 death toll, meanwhile, reached 69,561, with 1,089 fatalities being reported in a day.
The third-most-affected country by total cases and deaths, and second by active cases, India has added 559,207 cases in the past 7 days alone. Here are the key takeaways from the coronavirus data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Saturday (September 5, 2020):
-
India now accounts for 12.07% of all active cases globally (one in every 8 active cases), and 7.91% of all deaths (one in every 13).
-
The count of active cases reported across India has increased by 15,271, against 15586 on Friday. The states that have reported the biggest 24-hour jump in active cases are Maharashtra (5,551), Karnataka (3,003), Chhattisgarh (1,970), Delhi (1,150), and Uttar Pradesh (997).
-
With 70,072 new daily recoveries, the most so far, India’s recovery rate has improved to 77.23%, while death rate has come down to 1.73%.
-
India’s new daily closed cases stand at 71,161 — 1,089 deaths and 70,072 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 1.55%.
-
India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 2.1%.
-
India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 31.9 days, for active cases at 38.1 days, and for deaths at 43.9 days.
-
The states and UTs that have seen their respective biggest single-day spikes in total cases are Maharashtra (19,218), Chhattisgarh (2,667), Haryana (1,884), Puducherry (583), and Himachal Pradesh (215).
-
Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Maharashtra (19,218), Andhra Pradesh (10,776), Karnataka (9,280), Uttar Pradesh (6,074), and Tamil Nadu (5,976).
-
Among states with more than 25,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Chhattisgarh (48.30%), Jharkhand (66.70%), Punjab (70.89%), Karnataka (72.25%), and Maharashtra (72.51%).
-
India on Friday conducted 1,059,346 coronavirus tests and had a test positivity rate of 8.2%.
-
Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases) – are Puducherry (19.78%), Maharashtra (19.29%), Chandigarh (15.69%), Andhra Pradesh (12.02%), and Karnataka (11.87%).
-
Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Ladakh (49.22%), Puducherry (38.76%), Chandigarh (35.93%), Sikkim (23.81%), and Goa (23.55%).
-
Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (86,079), J&K (78,112), Andhra Pradesh (75,941), Assam (71,030), and Tamil Nadu (67,782).
-
Five most affected states by total tally of cases are Maharashtra (863,062), Andhra Pradesh (476,506), Tamil Nadu (451,827), Karnataka (379,486), and Uttar Pradesh (253,175).
-
Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported a net addition of 19,218 cases, its sharpest single-day jump. The state has added 159,239 cases in the past 10 days alone.
-
Andhra Pradesh, the second-most-affected state by total cases, has added 72,890 cases in the past seven days alone. On Saturday it added 10,776 cases.
-
Tamil Nadu, which has seen its tally going up by 5,976, has added more than 5,000 cases on each of the past 45 days.
-
Karnataka has reported 9,280 cases to take its tally to 379,486.
-
Delhi has added 2,914 cases, its highest jump in day since June 28, to take its tally to 185,220.
