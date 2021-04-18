DATA STORY: With net addition of 121,576, India's active Covid cases top 1.8 mn

India on Sunday reported a net increase of 121,576 in active cases, the most ever in a day, to take its count to 1,801,316. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 9.86 per cent (one in 11). The country is second among the most affected countries by active cases. On Sunday, it added 261,500 cases, the most in a day yet, to take its total caseload to 14,788,109. And, with 1,501 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 177,150, or 1.20 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 2,684,956 more people getting Covid-19 vaccine shots on Saturday, India’s total count of those inoculated reached 122,622,590. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 12,809,643 – or 86.64 per cent of total caseload – with 138,423 new cured cases being reported on Sunday.