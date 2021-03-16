DATA STORY: With over 3 mn shots in a day, India has now vaccinated 2.4% population

India on Tuesday reported a net increase of 4,170 to take its count of active cases to 223,432. That is 78.05 per cent lower than the September 18 peak of 1,017,754. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 1.08 per cent (one in 93). The country is 11 th among the most affected countries by active cases. On Tuesday, it added 24,492 cases to take its total caseload to 11,409,831. And, with 131 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 158,856, or 1.39 per cent of total confirmed infections.

