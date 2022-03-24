Date extended for Aadhaar card seeding with ration cards till June 30

The government has extended the deadline of linking with ration cards up to June 30 from March 31.

The linking of cards with ration cards will ensure that no valid beneficiary is left without his or her due share of food grains.

Linking cards with ration cards is important in view of the benefits for the migrant population, who are deprived of their entitled food grains in the place of their temporary work place, especially under the Food Security Act.

The One Nation One Ration Card (ONORC) was launched in August 2019 for helping the daily wagers, temporary workers and migrants to avail benefits of the subsidised food grains from an outlet near them.

"There are 80 crore beneficiaries under this scheme. As of mid-February, as many as 96 per cent beneficiaries had been enrolled under ONORC. Several states have to catch up to make this 100 per cent and therefore, this extension has been given for another three months," said an official.

The earlier deadline of December 31, 2021 was similarly extended till March 31, 2022 and now, it is extended to June 30, 2022.

