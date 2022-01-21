DDMA allows private offices to open with 50% staff as Covid cases reduce

-
With a decline in the daily COVID-19 cases, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Friday allowed private offices to function with 50 per cent staff but maintained that weekend curfew and other restrictions, including odd-even rule for opening shops in city markets will continue, an order said.
Earlier in the day, the Delhi government proposed lifting the weekend curfew and ending the odd-even scheme for opening shops in view of the coronavirus situation but Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal directed that status quo be maintained on the restrictions till the situation is better.
The LG office, however, approved the government's proposal to allow private offices to function with 50 per cent staff.
The order issued by the DDMA said it has been observed that as the number of COVID-19 cases and positivity rate are witnessing a decline, some prohibitions or restrictions may be revised in areas outside containment zones.
"Therefore, all private offices shall be allowed to function with up to 50 per cent of attendance with immediate effect in the NCT of Delhi (outside of containment zones)," the order said.
It added that private offices are advised to follow the practice of work from home as far as possible.
"It is also clarified that night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am everyday and weekend curfew from 10 pm of Friday till 5 am of subsequent Monday, on movement of individuals in NCT of Delhi, shall also remain in force in the territory of NCT of Delhi, till further order," the DDMA order stated.
The order clarified that other prohibited and restricted activities, which include odd-even rule for opening shops, no dining services in restaurants etc, shall remain unchanged and will be in force till further order.
The DDMA further advised private offices to stagger the office timing and the presence and quantum of staff to reduce the number of employees in office at the same time to ensure social distancing.
The daily number of Covid cases and positivity rate has witnessed a decline in the past few days.
Delhi on Thursday reported 12,306 fresh COVID-19 cases and 43 fatalities, with the positivity rate dipping to 21.48 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.
The city had recorded 28,867 Covid cases with 29.21 positivity rate on January 13, the sharpest single-day spike since the beginning of the pandemic.
