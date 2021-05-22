DDMA asks pharmacies to show stock, cost of Covid drugs prominently

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Saturday directed authorised dealers and pharmacies selling COVID-19 medicines to display available stock and cost of the drugs prominently at their shops.

In an order, the DDMA said it has been noticed that patients are facing difficulties in procuring essential COVID-19 drugs on time and at the prescribed rates, causing hindrance in timely and effective treatment.

The drugs are Ivermectin tablets, Doxycyclin tablets/capsule, Methyl Prednisolone tablets and injections, Dexamethasone tablets and injections, Budosenide Inhalers and Respules Favipiravir tablets, Apixaban tablets and Enoxaparin Sodium/ Clexane, it said.

The order said it is necessary to disseminate proper and reliable information to people in respect of availability and pricing of these drugs.

"... all authorized dealers/retailers/sellers of essential COVID-19 management drugs in the NCT shall display the information of stock position and MRP of all these drugs at conspicuous places at their business premises for information of general public," the order said.

The order also directed the medicine sellers to update the stock position of these drugs four times a day -- at 10 AM, 2 PM, 6 PM and 9 PM respectively.

The district magistrates and deputy commissioners of police have been directed to ensure strict compliance of the order.

"In case any person is found violating the aforesaid directions , the defaulting person shall be proceeded against as per the provisions Section 51 to 60 of Disaster Management Act, 2005, Section 188 of IPC, the Epidemic Act, 1897 Drugs & Cosmetics Act, 1940 and Rules 1945 and other applicable laws," it said.

The order was issued following the directions of Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal.

Baijal had instructed that drugs related to COVID treatment should made available to the people.

He had said that it should also be ensured that hoarding, over charging or black marketing of such drugs/medicines does not happen by prominently displaying stocks and rates of such drugs by dealers/retailers/sellers for information of people at large, an official said.

"Accordingly, the government on Saturday issued an order under the aegis of DDMA which will be strictly enforced in letter and spirit by the Drug Controller, DMs and DCPs," the official added.

The LG has further instructed that a similar order regarding equipments and machines like oximeters, oxygen cylinders/concentrators etc, related to COVID should also be issued at the earliest, the official said.

