DDMA permits CAs, income tax practitioners to work from offices

The DDMA on Thursday included offices of chartered accountants (CAs) and income tax practitioners in the list of 'exempted category' permitted to work from their offices amid the rising number of Covid cases in Delhi.
The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) in an order on Tuesday had directed the closure of all private offices, except those in exempted categories as coronavirus cases witnessed a sharp rise in the national capital.
The relaxation was granted to CAs and income tax practitioners to work from their offices in consideration of a letter from the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), Ministry of Finance, which requested exemption to them.
The CBDT on Tuesday extended the deadline of income tax return (ITR) filing for Assessment Year 2021-22 till March 15, 2022, for specific taxpayers who are eligible for audit.
The DDMA in its order directed district magistrates and deputy commissioners of police (DCPs) that "Offices of Chartered Accountants and Income Tax Practitioners' is hereby included in the list of exempted category."
The private offices, which were operating with 50 per cent work force, were direct by the DDMA to follow the practice of work from home amid rising Covid cases in the city.
The exempted category' private offices include those of banks, companies providing essential services, insurance and mediclaim, pharma companies, offices of advocates, courier services, non banking financial corporations, security services, petrol pumps and oil and gas retail and storage outlets, among others.
Such offices have been allowed to function with 100 percent staff.
