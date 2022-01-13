Maharashtra records marginal dip in new Covid cases at 46,406; 36 more die

Maharashtra on Thursday reported 46,406 new cases, 317 less than a day before, and 36 more fatalities linked to the infection, the health department said.

No new Omicron infection was reported in the state, it said. With the fresh additions, the state's overall tally of those infected with rose to 70,81,067, while the death toll mounted to 1,41,737, the department said.



On Wednesday, the state had reported 46,723 cases and 32 fatalities. Also, 34,658 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the count of recovered cases to 66,83,769, the department said.



The recovery rate in the state stands at 94.39 per cent. Currently, 17,95,631 people are in home quarantine and another 9,124 in institutional quarantine, it added.

