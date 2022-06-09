De-board 'unruly passengers' for not following Covid-19 protocols: DGCA

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Wednesday issued directions for strict compliance with COVID-19 protocols at airports and inside the aircraft.

On June 3, the Delhi High Court ordered to ensure strict implementation of the COVID-19 guidelines at airports.

The directions issued for Airlines include that the airlines shall ensure that all passengers are wearing face masks properly and continue to wear the mask throughout the journey. The face masks can be removed under exceptional circumstances and for permitted reasons only.

It further stated that the Airline shall ensure that passengers are sensitized on the precautionary measures to be taken by them through their websites, travel agents, call centres, displays at airports, assistance booths at the airports, etc.

The Airline shall make regular announcements for awareness among the passengers on the need to follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour such as hand hygiene, wearing masks, etc. during travel. The Airline shall make arrangements for extra face masks and provide them to the passengers if required. The Airline shall ensure that in case any passenger does not adhere to the above instructions even after repeated warnings, he/she should be de-boarded, if need be, before departure, it said.

In case, any passenger on board an aircraft refuses to wear a mask or violates the "COVID-19 Protocol for passengers" even after repeated warnings, during the course of the flight, such passenger may be treated as an "Unruly Passenger" as defined in para 3.1 of Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR) Section 3 Series M Part VI (dated September 8, 2017) and the procedure in respect of handling such unruly passenger, as provided in above-mentioned CAR, shall be followed by the concerned Airline, said the directions.

"CISF or other Police personnel deployed at the entrance of the Airport shall ensure that no one is allowed to enter the airport without wearing a mask. CASO and other supervising officers must ensure this personally," the statement read.

All Airport operators are hereby directed to increase airport announcements and surveillance to ensure that the passengers at the terminal are wearing face masks properly and follow COVID appropriate behaviour at all times within the airport premises. In case any passenger does not wear a mask, or refuses to wear one and follow the COVID-19 protocols, he should be fined as per the respective State Law where the airport is located, and he may even be handed over to the Security Agencies for dealing with the matter as per the applicable law on the subject.

"Airport operators shall take sanitization measures at airports and provide hand sanitisers /dispensers at prominent places in the Terminal. Also, airport operators shall levy fines on those violating COVID protocols in accordance with state regulations with the help of local police/security agencies, etc. for violation of COVID Protocols," it read.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)