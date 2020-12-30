Deadline for filing income tax returns by individuals extended to Jan 10

The deadline for individuals to file returns has been extended by 10 days to January 10, 2021 due to "continued challenges" people face due to the coronavirus.



The new deadline for filing GST annual return is February 28. The last date for declaration under Vivad Se Vishwas Scheme has been extended to December 31, 2020.

The new date for furnishing of Returns for (including their partners) who have to get their accounts audited is January 31.

The date for furnishing of Returns for the who are required to furnish report in respect of

international/specified domestic transactions was extended to January 31, 2021.

The date for furnishing of Income Tax Returns for other was extended to December 31, 2020.

"In view of the continued challenges faced by taxpayers in meeting statutory compliances due to outbreak of Covid-19, the Govt further extends the dates for various compliances," said the Income tax Department said on Twitter.

Around 43.7 million income tax returns for fiscal 2019-20 (Assessment Year 2020-21) had been filed till December 28, the tax department said on Tuesday.