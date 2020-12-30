Deadline for filing income tax returns by individuals extended to Jan 10

-
ALSO READ
Not verifying your income tax returns might have serious consequences
Last date for filing Income Tax Returns extended till November 30
Mistakes you should avoid while filing your income-tax return this year
You may have to file ITR even though your income might not be taxable
Investors must prepare tax-filing checklist early to avoid hiccups
-
The deadline for individuals to file income tax returns has been extended by 10 days to January 10, 2021 due to "continued challenges" people face due to the coronavirus.
The new deadline for filing GST annual return is February 28. The last date for declaration under Vivad Se Vishwas Scheme has been extended to December 31, 2020.
The new date for furnishing of Income Tax Returns for taxpayers (including their partners) who have to get their accounts audited is January 31.
The date for furnishing of Income Tax Returns for the taxpayers who are required to furnish report in respect of
international/specified domestic transactions was extended to January 31, 2021.
The date for furnishing of Income Tax Returns for other taxpayers was extended to December 31, 2020.
"In view of the continued challenges faced by taxpayers in meeting statutory compliances due to outbreak of Covid-19, the Govt further extends the dates for various compliances," said the Income tax Department said on Twitter.
Around 43.7 million income tax returns for fiscal 2019-20 (Assessment Year 2020-21) had been filed till December 28, the tax department said on Tuesday.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU