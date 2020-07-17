JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

International Space Station power upgrades nearly finished after spacewalk
Business Standard

Death toll in Mumbai building collapse rises to 6; rescue ops continue

Three people are still injured of which condition of a 17-year-boy is critical

Topics
Building Collapse | BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation  | Mumbai building collapse

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Mumbai building collapse
Rescue operation underway after a part of the three-storey Chawl collapsed following the heavy rainfall, at Malad in Mumbai on Thursday.

The death toll in the building collapse in the Fort area of Mumbai has gone up to six with four more persons succumbing to injuries, while a search operation was still underway at the site, civic authorities said on Friday morning.

Two persons were killed after a corner portion of six-storey 'Bhanushali' building collapsed in the Fort area around 4.45 pm on Thursday.

Three more persons, who were rescued from the site, were declared dead at the hospital around midnight on Thursday, while a 62-year-old woman died on Friday morning, an official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said.

The woman was taken out from the debris and rushed to the state-run J J Hospital, where she was declared brought dead, he said.

Three people are still injured of which condition of a 17-year-boy is critical, he added.
First Published: Fri, July 17 2020. 09:46 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU