Death toll in Somalia twin car bombings rises to at least 20, says doctor

-
ALSO READ
Twin suicide bombings targeting Somalia's military kill at least 10
Two car explosions rock Somalia's capital, leaving 'scores' dead: Police
Noida twin towers demolition to leave behind 35,000 cubic metres of debris
Noida's Supertech twin towers to be demolished on August 28; here's a recap
At least 10 killed as Islamic militants storm hotel in Somali capital
-
A doctor says the death toll in a pair of suicide car bombings in Somalia early Wednesday has risen to at least 20, including nine members of the same family.
Dr. Yahye Abdi with the hospital in Mahaas district told The Associated Press that more than 50 people were admitted for treatment after the explosions.
Police have said the attackers targeted a military facility in the Hiran region, which is at the heart of the government's offensive against al-Shabab extremists. The attack occurred after the dawn prayer.
Al-Shabab claimed responsibility for the attack.
Mahaas is at the centre of the ongoing offensive against al-Shabab, the al-Qaida-linked group of thousands of fighters that has controlled parts of central and southern Somalia for years. The government has vowed to defeat it this year.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, January 05 2023. 17:54 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU