11 Omicron sub-variants found during tests of int'l travellers: Report

-
ALSO READ
Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences wins UNESCO's Int'l Literacy Prize
US will require Covid testing for travellers from China as infections surge
WHO epidemiologist issues new advisory amid rise in Omicron variants
New Covid Omicron sub-variant BA.2.75 detected in countries like India: WHO
Understanding sub-categorisation of OBCs and Justice G Rohini Commission
-
Eleven Omicron sub-variants were found during testing of international travellers between December 24 and January 3, and all these variants have been earlier reported in India, official sources said on Thursday.
Of the 19,227 international travellers tested during the period, 124 were found Covid positive, they said, adding that all of them were put in isolation.
The sources said that of the 124 positive samples, genome sequencing results of 40 were received of which XBB, including XBB.1, was found in 14 samples and BF 7.4.1 in one sample.
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has urged citizens not to panic unnecessarily but remain alert and follow the directives issued by the government.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, January 05 2023. 15:01 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU