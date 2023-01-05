JUST IN
Business Standard

11 Omicron sub-variants found during tests of int'l travellers: Report

Of the 19,227 international travelers tested during the period, 124 were found Covid positive, they said, adding that all of them were put in isolation

Topics
Airports in India | Coronavirus | Omicron

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Eleven Omicron sub-variants were found during testing of international travellers between December 24 and January 3, and all these variants have been earlier reported in India, official sources said on Thursday.

Of the 19,227 international travellers tested during the period, 124 were found Covid positive, they said, adding that all of them were put in isolation.

The sources said that of the 124 positive samples, genome sequencing results of 40 were received of which XBB, including XBB.1, was found in 14 samples and BF 7.4.1 in one sample.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has urged citizens not to panic unnecessarily but remain alert and follow the directives issued by the government.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, January 05 2023. 15:01 IST

