Former minister in UP govt convicted in 2017 case, declared absconding

A local court has convicted 10 accused, including a former minister in the Uttar Pradesh government, in a 2017 case of assault with the intent to kill a BJP candidate.
The court has also declared nine accused, including former minister Bhagwat Saran Gangwar, absconding. The other accused who was also convicted is out on bail.
Ten people, including Bhagwat Saran Gangwar, were booked for assault with the intention to kill BJP candidate Kesar Singh Gangwar and his associates in February 2017. Kesar Singh Gangwar was contesting from the district's Nawabganj assembly constituency, Special Public Prosecutor Auchitya Dwivedi said on Thursday.
Dwivedi added that Bhagwat Saran Gangwar -- a Samajwadi Party leader -- and eight other accused did not appear before the Special MP-MLA Court in Bareilly despite non-bailable warrants issued against them. The police also could not arrest him and the other accused despite the court's order.
He said Special MP-MLA Court Judge Devashish convicted Bhagwat Saran Gangwar and the other accused on Wednesday and declared them absconding. The next hearing is on January 11.
Dwivedi said the police filed a final report after the death of the-then BJP MLA Kesar Singh Gangwar in 2021. The report was rejected by the court.
First Published: Thu, January 05 2023. 15:55 IST
