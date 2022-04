Decoded: How WHO's mRNA Tech Transfer Hub is working for vaccine access

Concerned that low- and medium-income countries would be left behind in access to Covid-19 vaccines, the World Health Organisation (WHO) came up with the idea of setting up an mRNA Technology Transfer Hub in South Africa.

While the hub will develop the mRNA Covid vaccine, several centres (or “spokes”, as they have been termed) across the globe would have access to the technology and the know-how to make the vaccine locally. After examining several proposals from India, Hyderabad-based Biological E has now been selected to partner with WHO to make mRNA technology-based vaccines ...