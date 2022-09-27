Defence manufacturer Saab to produce Carl-Gustaf M4 weapons system in India

-
ALSO READ
Japanese drama 'Drive My Car' wins best international film at Oscars
Carl Pei's Nothing to locally manufacture smartphone in India: Official
Carl Pei's Nothing set to unveil its maiden smartphone phone (1) on July 12
Process for appointment of new CDS underway: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh
India to set up joint theatre commands of tri-services: Rajnath Singh
-
Swedish defence products company Saab will manufacture its Carl-Gustaf M4 weapons system in India, a top executive said on Tuesday.
Production in its new facility in India is expected to start in 2024, Gorgen Johannson, Senior Vice President at the company told reporters.
"We haven't done this in any other country", Johansson said.
(Reporting by Devjyot Ghoshal in New Delhi, writing by Shilpa Jamkhandikar, Editing by Louise Heavens)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Tue, September 27 2022. 15:13 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU