Time is to move at faster pace: Rajnath to Indian defence manufacturers
Business Standard

Defence manufacturer Saab to produce Carl-Gustaf M4 weapons system in India

Swedish defence products company Saab will manufacture its Carl-Gustaf M4 weapons system in India, a top executive said on Tuesday

Topics
Saab Group | Military weapon | Defence trade

Reuters 

Saab
Photo: Reuters

Swedish defence products company Saab will manufacture its Carl-Gustaf M4 weapons system in India, a top executive said on Tuesday.

Production in its new facility in India is expected to start in 2024, Gorgen Johannson, Senior Vice President at the company told reporters.

"We haven't done this in any other country", Johansson said.

(Reporting by Devjyot Ghoshal in New Delhi, writing by Shilpa Jamkhandikar, Editing by Louise Heavens)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, September 27 2022. 15:13 IST

