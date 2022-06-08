Carl Pei's Nothing set to unveil its maiden smartphone phone (1) on July 12

will unveil its maiden smartphone, phone (1), on July 12. The London-based technology start-up by former OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei, on Wednesday, announced that the launch will be a live event in London; and, will livestream on start-up’s website ( .tech) starting 8:30 pm (IST). Earlier, the company announced home-grown e-commerce platform Flipkart as official channel partner for the Nothing phone (1).

Without going in to specifics, Nothing recently shared some details about the smartphone via its official Twitter handle. According to its post on the micro-blogging platform, the Nothing phone (1) will boast an aluminium frame made from recycled material, transparent back cover, and no chin. Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, the smartphone will support wireless charging.

The phone will be based on Android platform with a custom skin named NothingOS layered on top. Recently, Nothing released the NothingOS launcher in beta for select smartphone users to experience the interface.

The phone (1) will be second device in Nothing’s product portfolio. The first was Nothing ear (1) wireless earbuds (review), launched last year. For the price, the ear (1) wireless earbuds had a lot to offer. They had transparent design on both the earbuds and case, revealing the product internals such as microphones, magnets and circuit board. The phone (1) is expected to feature the same transparent design language as that of the wireless earbuds.