JUST IN
SC live-streams constitution bench proceedings for the 1st time in history
10 people detained in raids by NIA, ATS in Gujarat over PFI links
Police arrest 25 PFI activists from 8 districts of Assam in fresh crackdown
Arunachal to hand over APPSC exam paper leak case to CBI: CM Pema Khandu
Polling underway for 46 local bodies across 18 districts in Madhya Pradesh
NIA conducts pan-India raids against PFI, more than 50 detained so far
Explainer: NavIC, India's home-grown alternative to the GPS system
MoS Devusinh Chauhan highlights India's success in digital infrastructure
Deliberated on development goals till 2026 at 'Chintan Shivir': Assam CM
PFI members have connections with SIMI, Indian Mujahideen, claims NIA
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
SC live-streams constitution bench proceedings for the 1st time in history
Business Standard

SC Collegium proposes Bombay HC Chief Justice's elevation to top court

The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended the elevation of Bombay High Court Chief Justice Dipankar Dutta as judge of the apex court

Topics
Supreme Court | Bombay High Court | Chief Justice

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Supreme Court

The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended the elevation of Bombay High Court Chief Justice Dipankar Dutta as judge of the apex court.

A statement, uploaded on the apex court website, said: "The Supreme Court Collegium in its meeting held on 26th September, 2022 has recommended elevation of Justice Dipankar Datta, Chief Justice of Bombay High Court (PHC: Calcutta), as Judge of the Supreme Court". Justice Dutta's parent high court is the Calcutta High Court.

At present, the apex court is functioning with 29 judges as against the sanctioned strength of 34 judges. Justice Datta, 57, was appointed as the Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court in April 2020.

Justice Dutta practised primarily in the apex court and high court in constitutional and civil matters before being elevated as a permanent judge of the Calcutta High Court on June 22, 2006.

--IANS

ss/dpb

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Supreme Court

First Published: Tue, September 27 2022. 13:42 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.