Rs 70,500-crore indigenous arms buy gets Defence Ministry's approval

The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), the defence ministry’s apex body for clearing weapons procurement, met on Thursday under the chairmanship of Defence Minister and accorded Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for capital acquisitions worth Rs 70,500 crore.

Of these proposals, which are being processed under the highest-priority category of “Buy {Indian –IDDM (Indigenously Designed, Developed and Manufactured)}”, Indian Navy acquisitions account for more than Rs 56,000 crore.

These largely include indigenous BrahMos missiles, Shakti Electronic Warfare (EW) systems, and Maritime Utility Helicopters.

Including the latest proposals, AoNs granted for capital acquisitions in the current financial year 2022-23 amount to over Rs 2.71 trillion. Out of these, 99 per cent of the procurement will be sourced from Indian industries.

“Such quantum of indigenous procurement will galvanise Indian industries towards achieving the goal of Aatmanirbhar Bharat,” said a press release.

The Navy’s additional procurement of BrahMos missile systems will enhance its maritime strike capabilities and anti-surface warfare operations. Meanwhile, the acquisition of utility helicopters will multiply the navy’s operational readiness in the domain of search & rescue operations, casualty evacuation, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR).

Similarly, Shakti EW systems will equip and modernise the Navy’s frontline warships for countering the adversaries’ naval operations.

Accordance of AoN for medium speed marine diesel engine under the “Make-I” category is significant as, for the first time, India is venturing into the development and manufacturing of such engines indigenously.

For achieving the same objectives, the DAC accorded approval to Indian Air Force’s (IAF’s) proposal for equipping the Sukhoi-30MKI fighter with the indigenous Long Range Stand-Off Weapon (LRSOW).

For the Army’s artillery modernisation programme, AoN was accorded for procurement of 155mm/52 caliber Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS) along with High Mobility Vehicles (HMVs) and Gun Towing Vehicles (GTVs).

The DAC also accorded AoN for procurement of Dhruv Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH) MK-III from Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) for the Indian Coast Guard.

“The helicopter will be able to carry a suite of surveillance sensors for enhancing its surveillance capabilities. It will also give full night capability and Instrument Flight Rules (IFR) capability for operations of the Indian Coast Guard,” said an MoD release.