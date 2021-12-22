Delhi air quality further deteriorates to 'very poor', AQI at 385

Delhi air became toxic on Wednesday, deteriorating further as construction and demolition activities resumed in the national capital alongside the entry of trucks into the state and the resumption of physical classes.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital was at 385 --'very poor'-- at 8 am, according to the Ministry of Earth Sciences' air quality forecast agency SAFAR. Readings below 50 are considered safe, while anything above 300 is considered hazardous or 'severe'.

Preliminary data from a month-long experiment has shown that indoor levels were nearly half of the outdoor levels in Delhi-NCR during November-December so far.

Delhi's air quality in November was the worst in seven years, data showed. The air became worse after Diwali on November 4 as people violated a ban on bursting firecrackers while the pollution compounded due to an increase in stubble burning by farmers in areas adjoining the national capital.

Delhi this morning was the world's second most polluted city with an AQI of 398, said iQair, a website that tracks air quality worldwide. Mumbai was the only other Indian city on the list at the eighth spot with an AQI of 173.

costs Indian businesses $95 billion or roughly 3 per cent of its GDP every year, according to U.K.-based non-profit Clean Air Fund and the Confederation of Indian Industry, Bloomberg has reported.