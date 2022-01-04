Delhi air quality remains 'very poor'; rain expected to bring some relief

-
ALSO READ
What is Air Quality Index? What does it tell about the condition of air?
Delhi air quality improves further today, AQI now in 'poor' category
Delhi air quality further deteriorates to 'very poor', AQI at 385
Delhi air quality improves from 'severe', but AQI still 'very poor'
Delhi air remains in 'very poor' category without any improvement
-
Delhi's air polluted was on Tuesday as rains expected in the next couple of days are likely to improve a months-long pollution that prompted the Supreme Court to seek permanent solution.
The city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) was at 368 --'very poor'-- at 8 am, according to the Ministry of Earth Sciences' air quality forecast agency SAFAR. Readings below 50 are considered safe, while anything above 300 is considered hazardous or 'severe'.
SAFAR on Monday said the AQI will continue to remain very poor on Tuesday, as it added, "High winds and intermittent rains are likely during January 5 to January 8 that are expected to improve AQI significantly to 'lower end of very poor' through strong dispersion and wet deposition. Mixing layer height continues to be about 1 km."
Delhi this morning was the world's second most polluted city with an AQI of 287, said IQAir, a website that tracks air quality worldwide.
Preliminary data from a month-long experiment has shown that indoor air pollution levels were nearly half of the outdoor levels in Delhi-NCR during November-December so far.
Air pollution costs Indian businesses $95 billion or roughly 3 per cent of its GDP every year, according to U.K.-based non-profit Clean Air Fund and the Confederation of Indian Industry, Bloomberg has reported.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU