Delhi air quality slips but continues to remain in 'satisfactory' category

Delhi's air quality slightly deteriorated on Tuesday morning but continued to remain in the 'satisfactory' category, a couple of days after rains and thunderstorms eased the pollution.

The city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) was at 93 at 8 am, according to the Ministry of Earth Sciences' air quality forecast agency SAFAR. Readings below 50 are considered safe, while anything above 300 is considered hazardous or 'severe'.

Delhi's AQI on Monday morning was 53, in the 'satisfactory' category.

SAFAR, on Sunday, had predicted that low wind speed is expected to deteriorate Delhi's overall air quality. “AQI is likely to be ‘Satisfactory’ tomorrow (Monday) and then degrade to ‘Moderate’ on January 11 and January 12 due to low wind speeds,” SAFAR said.

This came after Delhi recorded its highest rainfall in a day for January in 22 years on Saturday, yielding the city's best air quality in over two months. The last time Delhi's air was in this category was on October 25 last year.

Delhi was this morning the world's third most polluted city in the world with an AQI of 177. Meanwhile, Kolkata stood at the fourth spot in IQair's list of the world's top ten most polluted cities with an AQI of 172.

Preliminary data from a month-long experiment has shown that indoor levels were nearly half of the outdoor levels in Delhi-NCR during November-December so far.

costs Indian businesses $95 billion or roughly 3 per cent of its GDP every year, according to U.K.-based non-profit Clean Air Fund and the Confederation of Indian Industry, Bloomberg has reported.