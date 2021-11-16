Delhi air 'very poor' as centre, states hold emergency meeting on SC order

-
ALSO READ
Stubble burning down 83% this year so far but the days ahead look hazy
Delhi 'very poor' on Friday, study puts vehicular pollution as top reason
Delhi air quality 'very poor'; authorities to hold emergency meeting today
Stubble burning: Many measures but complete elimination off the mark
Beyond stubble burning: What else is causing Delhi's air pollution?
-
Toxic air shrouded Delhi and cities nearby on Monday as state governments meet later to consider ways to curb the pollution, scrambling after the Supreme Court recommended urgent restrictions on vehicle movement and industrial activities in and around the capital.
Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) was 331--'very poor'--at 8 am on Tuesday, according to the state-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR). Readings below 50 are considered safe, while anything above 300 is considered hazardous or 'severe'.
Delhi's AQI levels became worse after people violated a ban on bursting firecrackers on Diwali on November 4 while the pollution compounded due to an increase in stubble burning by farmers in areas adjoining Delhi.
The Supreme Court on Monday asked the central government to hold an emergency meeting with Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh and decide on steps like stopping non-essential construction, transport, power plants and implementing work from home for office employees.
Delhi was the third most polluted city on the planet with an AQI of 195, said iQair, a website that tracks air pollution worldwide. Mumbai and Kolkata were other Indian cities on the website’s list of 10.
Air pollution costs Indian businesses $95 billion or roughly 3 per cent of its GDP every year, according to U.K.-based non-profit Clean Air Fund and the Confederation of Indian Industry, Bloomberg reported.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU