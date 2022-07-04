Delhi Assembly passes bill to hike salaries by over 66% of its members

-
The Delhi Assembly on Monday passed bills pertaining to
over 66 per cent hike in salaries and allowances of its members who are among the lowest-paid lawmakers in the country.
Five different bills were tabled for the hike in salaries of ministers, MLAs, chief whip, Speaker and Deputy Speaker, and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, which were passed by the members.
The members stressed that the salaries should commensurate with the rising prices and the work done by the legislators.
Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the finance portfolio, said, "To invite talented people into politics, there has to be rewards. The corporates get talented pool of people because of the salaries."
BJP MLA and Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri also supported the pay hike.
