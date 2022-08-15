Delhi, Bengaluru airports start facial recognition for quicker boarding

Domestic passengers at Bengaluru airport and Delhi’s T3 terminal will have a smoother experience after the places introduced systems on Tuesday.

A beta version of Digi Yatra at the two airports will automatically process passengers' entry based on the system at all checkpoints. These include entry to the airports, security check and boarding gate. Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) said each passenger would need less than three seconds at each touchpoint, and Digi Yatra would also improve security.

Digi Yatra is a project of the and it has been under trial since 2017.

It was rolled out for domestic passengers at Delhi airport’s T3, where AirAsia India, Air India, IndiGo, and Vistara operate. In Bengaluru, and Vistara are integrated with Digi Yatra.

A beta version of Digi Yatra app is available for Android users and will be available for the iOS platform in a few weeks. Participation in the Digi Yatra scheme is voluntary for passengers and those opting for it will have to download the app, register themselves, link Aadhar details, take a selfie and add Covid-19 vaccination information.

Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) said the platform secures privacy. “Passengers need not worry about sharing their data as it is secure and will be deleted after 24 hours following their travel,” BIAL said in a press release.

Digi Yatra Foundation, a joint venture (JV) company with equity shareholding of Airport Authority of India and private airports, is the nationwide custodian of passenger ID validation process. The JV company will conduct regular audits of various compliances and guidelines including security, image quality and data privacy, the ministry of civil aviation said last month.

“The system will save passengers from the process of identity checks at multiple points and encourage them to travel paperless and also enhance the safety at the airport,” said Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, CEO of DIAL, in a statement.

“It is our constant endeavor to offer innovative ways to simplify passenger journey and make it as seamless as possible,” said Hari Marar, managing director and CEO of BIAL.