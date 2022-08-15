JUST IN
Delhi, Bengaluru airports start facial recognition for quicker boarding

Digi Yatra facility is voluntary for passengers and it keeps their data safe, say officials

Aneesh Phadnis  |  Mumbai 

A beta version of Digi Yatra app is available for Android users and will be available for the iOS platform in a few weeks

Domestic passengers at Bengaluru airport and Delhi’s T3 terminal will have a smoother experience after the places introduced facial recognition systems on Tuesday.

A beta version of Digi Yatra at the two airports will automatically process passengers' entry based on the facial recognition system at all checkpoints. These include entry to the airports, security check and boarding gate. Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) said each passenger would need less than three seconds at each touchpoint, and Digi Yatra would also improve security.

Digi Yatra is a project of the civil aviation ministry and it has been under trial since 2017.

It was rolled out for domestic passengers at Delhi airport’s T3, where AirAsia India, Air India, IndiGo, SpiceJet and Vistara operate. In Bengaluru, AirAsia India and Vistara airlines are integrated with Digi Yatra.

A beta version of Digi Yatra app is available for Android users and will be available for the iOS platform in a few weeks. Participation in the Digi Yatra scheme is voluntary for passengers and those opting for it will have to download the app, register themselves, link Aadhar details, take a selfie and add Covid-19 vaccination information.

Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) said the platform secures privacy. “Passengers need not worry about sharing their data as it is secure and will be deleted after 24 hours following their travel,” BIAL said in a press release.

Digi Yatra Foundation, a joint venture (JV) company with equity shareholding of Airport Authority of India and private airports, is the nationwide custodian of passenger ID validation process. The JV company will conduct regular audits of various compliances and guidelines including security, image quality and data privacy, the ministry of civil aviation said last month.

“The facial recognition system will save passengers from the process of identity checks at multiple points and encourage them to travel paperless and also enhance the safety at the airport,” said Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, CEO of DIAL, in a statement.

“It is our constant endeavor to offer innovative ways to simplify passenger journey and make it as seamless as possible,” said Hari Marar, managing director and CEO of BIAL.

How Digi Yatra works

Entry E-Gate at airport:

Passengers arrive at the Entry E-gate

They scan their bar-coded boarding basses

They look into Facial Recognition System (FRS) camera installed at E-Gate

System validates a passenger’s ID and travel document

E-gate opens to allow the passenger into the airport

Entry to Security Hold Area (SHA):

Passengers arrive at Entry E-gate

They look into the FRS camera installed on E-Gate

System validates passenger’s ID and travel documents

E-gate will open to allow passengers for security check

(Information source: Delhi International Airport Limited)
First Published: Mon, August 15 2022. 18:35 IST

