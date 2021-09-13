Delhi: Building collapses in Sabzi Mandi area, rescue operations underway

-
-
A building collapsed in north Delhi's Sabzi Mandi area on Monday, police said.
A person trapped under the debris was rescued and rushed to a nearby hospital, a senior police officer said, adding that the rescue operations were still underway.
The Delhi Fire Service received a call about the incident at 11.50 am, said Atul Garg, the director of DFS.
Total seven fire tenders were rushed to the site, he added.
#UPDATE | Teams of local police, MCD, NDRF among others are present to undertake rescue operation. We need time to assess number of people stuck under debris. One person rescued so far. He sustained head injury &has been sent to hospital: NS Bundela, Joint CP, Central Range,Delhi pic.twitter.com/pUxqzOYT4L— ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2021
