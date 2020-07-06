JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

Covid-19: Kejriwal dubs home isolation a success, says 15,000 being treated
Business Standard

Delhi CM Kejriwal appeals to recovered Covid-19 patients to donate plasma

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal appealed to hospitals to counsel their Covid-19 patients to donate plasma after 14 days of recovery from the disease

Topics
Coronavirus | Arvind Kejriwal | COVID-19

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Kejriwal
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday appealed to hospitals to counsel their COVID-19 patients to donate plasma after 14 days of recovery from the disease.

Addressing an online media briefing, the chief minister said that there has been a spike in demand for plasma over the past 4-5 days, after the opening of a plasma bank in Delhi.

But there are not many donors, he said, appealing to hospitals to encourage their recovered patients to donate.

He also said that Delhi at present has 15,000 COVID-19 beds of which only 5,100 are occupied.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, July 06 2020. 14:21 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU