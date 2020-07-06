JUST IN
Maharashtra coronavirus update: With 6,555 new cases, tally reaches 206,619

A total of 6,555 new Covid-19 cases and 151 deaths were reported in Maharashtra, taking the total number of cases to 2,06,619 in the state

Healthcare workers screening the body temperature of people during a door-to-door survey for Covid-19 in Mumbai.
A total of 6,555 new COVID-19 cases and 151 deaths were reported in Maharashtra, taking the total number of cases to 2,06,619 in the state.

The health department said that death toll rose to 8,822.

Meanwhile, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation informed that 1,311 new COVID-19 cases and 69 deaths recorded in Mumbai today.

The total number of cases in Mumbai are 84,125 including 55,883 recoveries and 4,896 deaths.

According to the Union Health Ministry, India has recorded 6,73,165 numbers of COVID-19 cases and 19,268 deaths.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, July 06 2020. 12:58 IST

