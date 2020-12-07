Delhi CM Kejriwal likely to meet protesting farmers at Singhu Border

Delhi Chief Minister is likely to visit the Singhu border on Monday, where thousands of farmers are protesting against the Centre's new farm laws.

The (AAP) had on Sunday extended its support to the 'Bharat Bandh' called by farmers' organisations on December 8.

"Delhi Chief Minister will visit Singhu Border along with his cabinet ministers later in the day," an AAP functionary said.

On Sunday, Kejriwal had said that all AAP workers across the country will support the nationwide strike and appealed to all citizens to support the farmers.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)