Fuel prices hiked in international market due to US elections: Pradhan

Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday said there has been a rise in fuel prices in the international market because of the recent elections in America and other reasons.
"There has been a rise in fuel prices in the international market because of recent elections in America and other reasons," said Pradhan.
"Recently, OPEC has decided to increase production. We expect the fuel prices to stabilise soon," he added.
Pradhan on Sunday interacted with officials of Indore Municipal Corporation, officials of the state unit of Indian Oil and several stakeholders from the industry. Had insightful discussions on the efforts of IMC in waste segregation & management to ensure a clean environment for better public health, he added.
"Indore Municipal Corporation also came up with a presentation on setting up of waste-to-energy plants. Happy to share that IMC has consistently eliminated garbage dumps, ensured 100 per cent household-waste segregation and converted waste to usable products, like compost and fuel," Pradhan tweeted.
"Visited the 20 tonnes per day capacity Choithram and 15 tonnes per day capacity Kabitkhedi bio-CNG plants in Indore. 700 kg bio-CNG is produced daily from the Choithram bio-methanation plant utilising wet waste as feedstock from the nearby vegetable market," he added.
The Kabitkhedi plant, a unique initiative of the IMC produces 500 kg of bio-CNG and 1.5 tons of manure daily from municipal solid waste. bio-CNG produced from both these plants are utilised for agriculture and horticulture purposes as well as running public transport buses, Pradhan stated.
Also, visited the 500 ton per day trenching ground dry waste segregation facility at Devgarudia. The waste segregation facility at the upcoming waste-to-CBG plant at the trenching ground is at par with global standards," Pradhan tweeted.
These green initiatives being taken under the SATAT scheme will promote a circular economy, facilitate huge health dividends, provide impetus to waste-to-wealth creation, create employment opportunities along with rural and urban development and also empower women, he added.
