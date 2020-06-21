JUST IN
Delhi containment zones to be mapped again to better manage Covid-19: MHA

The committee has recommended mapping of containment zones in Delhi again and a strict vigil on activities inside such areas, the home ministry said in a statement

Press Trust of India 

A high-level committee set up by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday recommended mapping of all containment zones in Delhi again for better management of the Covid-19 situation and vigorous contact tracing positive cases.

The home minister advised the Delhi government to implement the recommendations of V K Paul Committee.

The committee has recommended mapping of containment zones in Delhi again and a strict vigil on activities inside such areas, the home ministry said in a statement.

The committee also suggested that there will be vigorous contact tracing of Covid-19 positive cases and such contacts will be quarantined, it said.

The report of the committee was discussed at a high-level meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and attended by Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal among others.

In the meeting Shah advised the Delhi government to implement the report.

The committee headed by VK Paul, member Niti Aayog, was set up by Shah on June 14.
