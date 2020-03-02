JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Coronavirus outbreak may take the colour out of Holi celebrations
Business Standard

Delhi court defers hanging of December 16 gangrape convicts

The attack on December 16, 2012 prompted India to enact tough new laws against sexual violence

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Nirbhaya case
(Photo: Shutterstock)

A court in Delhi on Monday deferred the execution of four men found guilty of raping and murdering a physiotherapy student seven years ago in Delhi.

The court gave the order after one of the convicts pleaded to stay his execution as he has filed a mercy petition before the President on Monday.

The attack on December 16, 2012 prompted India to enact tough new laws against sexual violence, including the death penalty for rape in some cases, but implementation has been poor and the attacks have shown no signs of let-up.

The Supreme Court in 2017 had upheld death sentences against the four men. In the last two years, the top court has dismissed review pleas filed by the convicts, paving the way for the execution.
First Published: Mon, March 02 2020. 17:47 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU