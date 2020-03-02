Delhi court defers hanging of December 16 gangrape convicts

A court in Delhi on Monday deferred the execution of four men found guilty of raping and murdering a physiotherapy student seven years ago in Delhi.



The court gave the order after one of the convicts pleaded to stay his execution as he has filed a mercy petition before the President on Monday.



The attack on December 16, 2012 prompted India to enact tough new laws against sexual violence, including the death penalty for rape in some cases, but implementation has been poor and the attacks have shown no signs of let-up.



The Supreme Court in 2017 had upheld death sentences against the four men. In the last two years, the top court has dismissed review pleas filed by the convicts, paving the way for the execution.