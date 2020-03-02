Nirbhaya case: Home Ministry receives mercy petition of convict Pawan Gupta

The Union has received the mercy petition of Pawan Kumar Gupta, one of the four men facing the gallows in the 2012 gang rape and murder case, officials said on Monday.

The ministry will forward the petition to for his consideration and decision.

A 23-year-old woman, who came to be known as 'Nirbhaya' (fearless), was gang raped and savagely assaulted in a moving bus in south on December 16, 2012. She succumbed to injuries days later, on December 29, at the Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore where she was taken for better medical treatment.

A total of six people -- Mukesh Singh, Vinay Sharma, Akshay Kumar Singh, Pawan Gupta, Ram Singh and a juvenile -- were convicted in the gang rape and murder of the paramedic student here.

The has already rejected the mercy petitions of Mukesh, Vinay and Akshay. While Ram Singh had committed suicide in jail, the juvenile was released from custody after completion of his term.