World crossing 8 billion population an opportunity for India: Experts
Delhi court grants bail to Jacqueline Fernandez in money laundering case

A Delhi court granted bail to actor Jacqueline Fernandez in a Rs 200 crore money laundering case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekar

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez appears before Enforcement Directorate. (File Photo: ANI)

A Delhi court on Tuesday granted bail to actor Jacqueline Fernandez in a Rs 200 crore money laundering case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekar.

Special Judge Shailendra Malik granted the relief on a personal bond of Rs 50,000 and one surety of like amount.

The judge had on August 31 taken cognizance of a supplementary charge sheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate and asked Fernandez to appear before the court.

Fernandez, who was summoned by the ED several times in connection with the investigation, was named as an accused for the first time in the supplementary charge sheet.

The ED's earlier charge sheet and a supplementary charge sheet did not mention her as an accused.

The documents, however, had mentioned the details of the statements recorded by Fernandez and fellow actor Nora Fatehi.

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 17:41 IST

