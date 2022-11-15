Gadkari inaugurates 1.5 km long elevated bridge on Son river in Bihar

Union Minister on Monday inaugurated a 1.5 km long 2-lane elevated RCC near Panduka on Son river in Rohtas, at the cost of Rs.210 crore, said a press release by Ministry of Road Transport & Highways.

The foundation stone for the construction of the was laid today in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, BJP President Sanjay Jaiswal, Chhedi Paswan, Vishnu Dayal Ram, Ministers of Government and MPs, MLAs and officers.

Speaking on the occasion Gadkari said with the construction of this bridge, NH-19 and NH-39 will be directly connected, facilitating traffic between Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. He said at present, a distance of 150 km has to be covered to reach Srinagar from Panduka in Rohtas district and Garhwa district of Jharkhand, with the construction of this bridge, four hours will be saved in this journey. The traffic pressure on the Dehri will also reduce and Aurangabad, and Sasaram cities will be able to get rid of the problem of jams, he added.

The Minister said with the construction of this bridge in the Panduka area, it will be easy to reach the market for industrial and agricultural and dairy products of nearby areas and states. This will also save time and fuel, he added.

