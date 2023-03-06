JUST IN
Two-day national executive of Samajwadi Party in Kolkata from March 18
For many years after Independence, there was no vision in health sector: PM
CVC acknowledges receipt of Suvendu's complaint against Bengal's CS
Superstar Amitabh Bachchan injured on sets of 'Project K', returns home
India trying to reduce dependence on foreign countries in health sector: PM
Toshakhana case: What's behind the arrest drama at Imran Khan's residence
Manish Sisodia to be produced in court today: All you need to know
Land for jobs case: CBI team reaches at residence of ex-Bihar CM Rabri Devi
Bribe case: Lokayukta may issue lookout notice against accused BJP MLA
Top headlines: Airfares high on Holi, Uber to go to court over bike taxi
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
For many years after Independence, there was no vision in health sector: PM
icon-arrow-left
Ultimate target is to make judiciary completely paperless: Kiren Rijiju
Business Standard

Two-day national executive of Samajwadi Party in Kolkata from March 18

Our party president Akhilesh Yadav ji will come to Kolkata on March 17 and address workers meet here. From March 18, our two-day national executive will be held

Topics
Samajwadi Party | Akhilesh Yadav | Mulayam Singh Yadav

Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav addresses a press conference

The Samajwadi Party will organise its two-day national executive in Kolkata from March 18 to discuss the party's policies and strategies for assembly elections in the three Hindi heartland states later this year and Lok Sabha polls next year, party vice-president Kiranmoy Nanda said.

The party's national executive will be held in Kolkata after a gap of 11 years. Samajwadi Party founder, the late Mulayam Singh Yadav had flown down to the city to chair the previous meeting in the eastern metropolis.

"Our party president Akhilesh Yadav ji will come to Kolkata on March 17 and address workers meet here. From March 18, our two-day national executive will be held.

"We will discuss the party's strategies for the upcoming elections later this year in Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, and then the Lok Sabha polls in 2024," Nanda, the party's national vice-president, told PTI.

When asked about any possibility of a meeting between Akhilesh and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, he said nothing has been fixed yet.

"As of now, nothing has been fixed. If she is in town, then obviously, both the leaders will meet," he said.

During the 2021 assembly polls, Akhilesh Yadav announced her support for Mamata Banerjee-led TMC, which the feisty TMC boss reciprocated during the 2022 Uttar Pradesh elections when she campaigned for the former UP CM in the northern state.

Nanda, a former minister of the erstwhile Left Front government in West Bengal, had merged his West Bengal Socialist Party with Samajwadi Party in 2010.

"This is not the first time that Samajwadi Party's national executive will be held in Kolkata. It was held here on five occasions, including in 2012. Our national executive meeting is held in various parts of the country, including Uttar Pradesh," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Samajwadi Party

First Published: Mon, March 06 2023. 12:35 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU