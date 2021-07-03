JUST IN
India reports 44,111 new Covid-19 cases, 738 deaths in last 24 hours
Delhi Covid-19 unlock: Markets, malls permitted to operate from today

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) permits the opening of all markets, market complexes and malls from 10 am to 8 pm from Saturday

ANI 

Mall rentals fall more than high street rentals in top cities
Market Trade Associations (MTAs) and shopkeepers of the market have been assigned the responsibility of keeping a check on strict adherence of Covid-appropriate behaviour

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has allowed the opening of all markets, market complexes and malls from 10 am to 8 pm from Saturday.

Market Trade Associations (MTAs) and shopkeepers of the market have been assigned the responsibility of keeping a check on strict adherence of COVID-Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) in their respective market places, violation of which would result in shutting down of the particular market immediately, Delhi government's order stated.

After assurance from traders that COVID-Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) will be followed thoroughly, the DDMA has allowed the Main Bazar, Laxmi Nagar from Vikas Marg to Lovely Public School, Kishan Kunj, and its surrounding markets to open from today (July 3).

Earlier, Laxmi Nagar's Main Bazar and surrounding markets were shut for non-adherence of CAB.

The order further stated that the Chief District Medical Officer (East) (CDMO) will set up mobile testing vans, and a vaccination drive for the shopkeepers and vendors in the markets.

First Published: Sat, July 03 2021. 10:45 IST

