Delhi Covid-19 unlock: Markets, malls permitted to operate from today

-
ALSO READ
Covid: Delhi might see 37,000 daily cases at peak of third wave, says CM
Delhi govt likely to announce further lockdown relaxations from next week
Arvind Kejriwal to address 'kisan maha sammelan' in Punjab on Sunday
AAP opens account in Gujarat civic polls, becomes No 2 in Surat
Arvind Kejriwal to address Kisan Mahapanchayat in Punjab on Sunday
-
The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has allowed the opening of all markets, market complexes and malls from 10 am to 8 pm from Saturday.
Market Trade Associations (MTAs) and shopkeepers of the market have been assigned the responsibility of keeping a check on strict adherence of COVID-Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) in their respective market places, violation of which would result in shutting down of the particular market immediately, Delhi government's order stated.
After assurance from traders that COVID-Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) will be followed thoroughly, the DDMA has allowed the Main Bazar, Laxmi Nagar from Vikas Marg to Lovely Public School, Kishan Kunj, and its surrounding markets to open from today (July 3).
Earlier, Laxmi Nagar's Main Bazar and surrounding markets were shut for non-adherence of CAB.
The order further stated that the Chief District Medical Officer (East) (CDMO) will set up mobile testing vans, and a vaccination drive for the shopkeepers and vendors in the markets.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU