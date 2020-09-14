Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia tests positive for Covid-19, self-isolates

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister on Monday said he has tested positive for Covid-19.

In a tweet, the 48-year-old AAP leader said he has gone into self-isolation.

"Had got my Covid-19 test done after I had a mild fever. The report has come positive. I have gone into self-isolation. As of now, I have no fever or any other issue. I am fine. By your blessings, I will recover fully and return to work soon," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

Earlier in the day, he did not attend the one-day session of the