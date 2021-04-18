Delhi facing shortage of oxygen, Centre urged to increase supply: Sisodia

Deputy Chief Minister on Sunday said Delhi has been facing a shortage of medical and the city government has requested the Centre to immediately increase its supply to the national capital.

"The quota of allocated to Delhi is turning out to be very less due to the increased consumption which is much more than the average," Sisodia, who is also the nodal minister for COVID-19 management in Delhi, tweeted.

He said several hospitals have informed that their stock of medical will be over soon.

"The Delhi government has demanded that the Centre increase the city's quota of oxygen immediately," Sisodia said in another tweet in Hindi.

Delhi recorded 24,375 cases on Saturday, the highest single-day spike since the pandemic began ravaging countries, and arecord number of 167 deaths.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had Saturday said that the capital was facing a "very serious" situation amid shortage of crucial drugs and oxygen.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)