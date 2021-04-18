Delhi facing shortage of oxygen, Centre urged to increase supply: Sisodia

-
ALSO READ
Sisodia distributes smartphones among students to help attend online class
Manish Sisodia appointed as nodal officer for Covid-19 management in Delhi
Delhi govt raises monthly DA for different categories of workers: Dy CM
Congress fights elections to help BJP win, alleges Manish Sisodia
Delhi will bid for 2048 Olympic Games, says Manish Sisodia
-
Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday said Delhi has been facing a shortage of medical oxygen and the city government has requested the Centre to immediately increase its supply to the national capital.
"The quota of oxygen allocated to Delhi is turning out to be very less due to the increased consumption which is much more than the average," Sisodia, who is also the nodal minister for COVID-19 management in Delhi, tweeted.
He said several hospitals have informed that their stock of medical oxygen will be over soon.
"The Delhi government has demanded that the Centre increase the city's quota of oxygen immediately," Sisodia said in another tweet in Hindi.
Delhi recorded 24,375 Coronavirus cases on Saturday, the highest single-day spike since the pandemic began ravaging countries, and arecord number of 167 deaths.
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had Saturday said that the capital was facing a "very serious" situation amid shortage of crucial drugs and oxygen.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU