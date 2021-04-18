Covid-19: Uttarakhand likely to receive 10,000 Remdesivir injections soon

-
ALSO READ
Net zero emissions targets are everywhere - we need to sort the genuine
China launches a 1,100-km middle section of China-Russia East gas pipeline
European Union officials, China leaders meet to seal investment deal
Russia cuts size of coronavirus vaccine study, stops further enrolment
China ready to cooperate with India, BRICS on Covid-19 vaccine: Xi Jinping
-
With the increase of coronavirus cases in Uttarakhand the demand for Remdesivir injections has also increased. Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Om Prakash informed that they are expecting to receive a total of 10,000 injections from the Centre in the next two or three days.
However, the Uttarakhand government has demanded 60,000 injections of Remdesivir from the Central Government, the state Health Department said.
Reportedly, the anti-viral drug, also used in the treatment of COVID-19, has been run out of stock in government hospitals and is not available in the market as well.
According to the health secretary in charge of the state, Pankaj Pandey the state government has asked the Centre to provide the injections in three phases. For the first phase, the Union government has assured to provide injections in the next two or three days.
Meanwhile, a night curfew has been imposed between 9 pm to 5 am in all districts of Uttarakhand in view of a spike in COVID-19 cases on Saturday.
According to the Union Health Ministry, there are 12,484 active COVID-19 cases in Uttarakhand.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU