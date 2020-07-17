Covid-19 Factoid: Delhi gets a grip, has the lowest share of active cases

The global confirmed case count is now at 13.7 million, of which 4.9 million are currently active. There have been 587,919 deaths in the pandemic till now. Daily new cases are still on the ascent, though global daily new deaths have shown a decline.

India is now all set to breach the 1 million mark. The country has been setting new records in both daily new confirmed as well as active cases. Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected, while Delhi has made a positive turnaround.

Here are some data points on the pandemic:

#1 Delhi is steadily reducing active cases

The national capital is now the only state to have successfully curtailed a widespread outbreak in India. Delhi has the lowest share of active cases among all states and has dropped to the fourth position when it comes to a total number of active cases, at a little over 17,000 cases. It is followed by union territory Ladakh and the state of Uttarakhand.





#2 India’s case count is growing rapidly

India growth in cases is showing no signs of decline. The third-worst affected country in the world added over 11,000 active cases in just 24 hours, the highest ever single-day spike till now. This was also the day when it registered the highest ever rise in confirmed cases in a single day, at over 32,000 cases. Three times this month, active cases in one day have crossed the 9,000-mark.



#3 Australia’s early win against the virus is getting undone

Australia, which had managed to bend the curve earlier, is now witnessing a new spike in fresh cases. While May was in control, daily new cases began rising in late June. For two days in July, daily new cases have crossed the 300-mark, though it is lower than the peak of the first wave. The country has 10,810 confirmed, of which roughly a fifth are currently active.



