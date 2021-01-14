Delhi govt allows schools to reopen for Classes 10, 12 from January 18

-
The Delhi government on Wednesday allowed all schools in the national capital to reopen for Classes 10 and 12 from January 18 in view of board exams, according to officials of the Directorate of Education.
Students will attend schools only with consent of parents and physical attendance is not compulsory, while schools will follow all COVID-19 guidelines, they said.
"In order to conduct activities pertaining to pre-board preparations and practical work, the head of government, aided and unaided recognised schools may call students of Classes 10 and 12 only to school with effect from January 18, 2021," a senior official at the Directorate of Education (DoE) said.
However, a child should be called to school only with the consent of parents and following standard operating procedures, he said.
Records of children coming to school will be maintained and the same should not be used for attendance purposes as sending a child to school is completely optional for parents, the official said.
Schools in Delhi have been shut since March last year to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. While several states had partially reopened schools after October, this will be the first time in 10 months that students in the national capital will return to their campuses. Students have been attending classes online.
