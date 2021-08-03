Delhi govt approves salary hike recommended by Centre for MLAs

-
ALSO READ
Election results LIVE: Mamata wins Bengal, DMK TN, LDF Kerala, BJP Assam
Assembly Elections LIVE: 77% voting in West Bengal; 71% in Tamil Nadu
EC announces election schedule for five states: Here are the key dates
LIVE: Mamata questions rationale behind 8-phase assembly polls in Bengal
AAP will provide free electricity in Goa if voted to power: Arvind Kejriwal
-
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal | Photo: ANI
Delhi MLAs will now get Rs 90,000 per month as salary and allowances with the Arvind Kejriwal government approving a hike cap recommended by the Centre on Tuesday.
Earlier, each MLA was getting Rs 53,000, including Rs 12,000 as salary and the remaining amount as allowances, the government said in a statement.
With this hike, each legislator will get Rs 30,000 as salary and allowances totalling Rs 60,000, it said.
Despite the hike, Delhi MLAs will continue to be among the lowest-paid legislators in the country, it claimed.
The salary of Delhi's MLAs hasn't increased in 10 years and the Kejriwal government had requested the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) that their salary and allowances be at par with MLAs of other states, the statement said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU