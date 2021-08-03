US, India share number of interests, values: Biden administration

-
ALSO READ
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to visit India on July 27-28
India, US discussing possibility of visit by US Secretary of State Blinken
Need to increase Covid vaccine production capacity worldwide: Blinken
Antony Blinken to visit India today to discuss bilateral cooperation
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives in Delhi on a two-day visit
-
The US has a number of shared interests and values with India in terms of economic and trade ties and cooperation on climate and regional security issues that were discussed during the recent visit of Secretary of State Tony Blinken to New Delhi, a top State Department official has said.
Blinken arrived in New Delhi on July 27 on a two-day visit with an extensive agenda for talks. It was Blinken's first visit to India after assuming charge as the US Secretary of State and the third by a high-ranking Biden administration official.
Blinken called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 28 and held talks with his counterpart S Jaishankar. Blinken also held talks with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.
I think you heard from us at the time, it was the Secretary's first opportunity as Secretary of State to travel to India. It was also an opportunity for us to explore ways that we can strengthen and deepen the comprehensive global strategic partnership that we have with India, State Department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters at his daily news conference on Monday.
The other point that we made is that we have a number of shared interests and shared values with the government of India, he said responding to a question on the recent visit of Blinken to India.
We have talked about this in terms of our economic ties, in terms of our trade ties, in terms of our cooperation on climate, in terms of regional security issues, in terms of India's role as an important member of the Quad and our joint cooperation to put an end to the COVID-19 pandemic, including with the enhanced vaccine production capability that the Quad arrived at earlier this year, Price said.
President Joe Biden is very much looking forward to a leader-level Quad summit later this year, he said.
Biden hosted the first virtual summit of the leaders of the Quad grouping in March this year. Prime Minister Modi, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga attended the summit of the four countries hosted by President Biden.
During the briefing, State Department spokesperson Price also said that America's relationship with India is one that also extends to the Indian people.
The ties between the American people and the Indian people are deep, they're enduring, they are predicated on familial ties, they are predicated on mutual respect for one another's heritage and culture.
"These are also ties that were on full display, during not only the meetings with our government counterparts, but also with elements of civil society and the secretary as he almost always does, had an opportunity to visit the embassy in New Delhi, he said.
And to thank not only the American diplomats who are there, but also the Indian nationals who are so important and so vital to our mission to deepen and strengthen that comprehensive global strategic partnership, he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU