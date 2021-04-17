Delhi govt deputes bureaucrats in pvt hospitals for better Covid management

Seeking better COVID-19 management, the Delhi government has deputed bureaucrats in private hospitals too in view of the raging pandemic in the city, officials said on Saturday.

A total of 10 IAS officers have already been appointed nodal officers at various COVID hospitals of the Delhi government.

"About 15 DANICS officers have been posted in private hospitals across Delhi to handhold the management and oversee adherence of all COVID measures," the health department said in a statement.

Also, 24 DANICS (Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu Civil Service) probationers have been deployed in state government hospitals to assist the nodal IAS officers in overall general superintendence, it said.

Delhi recorded 16,699 fresh COVID-19 cases on Thursday, and 112 fatalities from the infection, while the positivity rate mounted to 20.22 per cent, according to data shared by the health department.

The national capital has left financial capital Mumbai far behind in the daily tally of COVID-19 cases, with an exponential rise in numbers.

"To ensure better patient management and quick decision making, 10 IAS officers have been appointed as nodal officers for Delhi govt Covid Hospitals. Each officer shall be stationed at their respective hospital and ensure robust and effective public grievances system also," Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia tweeted on Friday.

The government hospitals include, LNJP Hospital, GTB Hospital, DDH Hospital, BSA Hospital, and SGM Hospital, according to the order.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)