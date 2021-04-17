Goa bans export of oxygen cylinders amid rise in coronavirus cases

-
ALSO READ
Ahead of Covid-19 vaccine rollout, second mock drill across India on Jan 8
UK begins AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine rollout with dialysis patient
French coronavirus vaccine rollout slowed by focus on elderly, red tape
Acceleration in vaccine rollout achieved with help of private sector: Govt
Oil prices fall 2% as inventories rise and vaccine rollout stalls
-
In light of the spike in COVID-19 cases, the Goa government on Saturday announced a ban on the export of oxygen cylinders and ordered that the stock of this life-saving gas meant for the industry be diverted to health services.
State Health Minister Vishwajit Rane, who also holds the industries portfolio, issued the orders.
"In view of the rising coronavirus cases in Goa, the requirement for oxygen has gone up. The export of oxygen cylinders has therefore been banned with immediate effect," the minister said.
Rane further said that all industrial oxygen requirements will be diverted towards the health services, including the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) and other designated COVID-19 hospitals.
"Necessary directions have been issued to the health secretary to coordinate with the respective collectors to issue an order under the Disaster Management Act, 2005 in public interest and to save people's lives," he said.
Meanwhile, Rane said the state government has roped in private firms to handle the supply of food to COVID-19 hospitals and treatment centres.
"In our continued efforts to provide quality care to COVID-19 patients, we are once again roping in all agencies viz, patient handling, facility management, Sodexo for dietary and nutrition requirements, and specialised services for patients," he said.
Goa on Friday recorded 927 COVID-19 cases that took the tally of infections to 65,499, which includes 868 casualties. The coastal state currently has 6,321 active cases.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU