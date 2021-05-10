Delhi govt issues list of oxygen refilling centres for patients at home

-
The Delhi government on Monday issued a list of 79 oxygen refilling centres for individuals in home isolation across the city.
The list of the refilling centres has been issued days after the Delhi government set up a web portal on May 6 to streamline distribution of the life-saving gas to coronavirus patients in home isolation, non-COVID-19 hospitals, and nursing homes.
Underlining various facets of donation of oxygen, it had highlighted that citizens can log on to delhi.gov.in to access cylinders donation sheet and can also book cylinder refilling at https://oxygen.jantasamvad.org.
The individuals requiring oxygen can apply with a valid photo id, Aadhaar card details, COVID-19 positive report and other documents like CT scan report if available, the order had said.
The list includes refilling centres with their address and contact details across all 11 districts of the national capital.
