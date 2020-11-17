Delhi govt asks Centre to let it shut markets as coronavirus cases spike

With daily Covid cases touching new highs for the past two weeks, the Government of is preparing for another round of lockdowns. To control the unprecedented spike in reported cases, it has sought permission from the union government to impose localised in COVID hotspots and marketplaces in the capital, chief minister said.

In an urgent media briefing today afternoon, the CM said, “We are sending a proposal to the centre to give power to the government to impose in market areas which may emerge as Covid-19 hotspots”.

Further, his government has also sent a proposal to the Lt Governor (LG) of Delhi to bring down the permissible number of guests in weddings in the capital. “As per directions and guidelines of the Centre, 200 participants were earlier allowed in wedding ceremonies due to the decreasing number of cases. a proposal has been sent to LG Baijal for his approval to withdraw the previous order and bring the number of guests for wedding ceremonies back to 50 from 200,” he said.

As per the centre’s guidelines, when the spread of the pandemic was seemingly under control the permissible number of people attending a wedding was increased to 200 a few weeks ago.

According to the union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan, a proposal for locking down the capital will be discussed by the centre. “If any such restriction has to be imposed, a procedure has been laid down for it already. If the Delhi Disaster Management Authority - chaired by the LG, receives a proposal from the state government then they will discuss the matter there. If the Centre receives a proposal through the LG then they shall take it up,” he said.





The change in Delhi government’s stance since Monday, when health minister Satyendra Jain had struck off possibilities of another lockdown, is not without rationale. Since mid-October, the number of Covid cases in the capital has grown from less than 3,000 a day to over 8,000 a day by mid-November. As per estimates, currently average daily cases in Delhi is highest compared to any other national capital globally. In the past one week, Delhi has reported over 7,400 cases on an average.

On Sunday, home minister instructed addition of intensive care units in the capital and increasing daily testing after taking stock of the situation. He promised to add 750 ICU beds in the DRDO facility.

As per V K Paul, member-health at Niti Aayog, the number of testing to be doubled to 120,000 per day from 60,000 and number of ICU beds to be increased to 6,000 from 3,523, in next few days. “House to house survey will be done in containment zones in Delhi. This will also be done in other vulnerable zones. A total of 7000-8000 teams will be put on this”, he said.

Businesses fear shutdown:

The government's sudden change in tact has sent shockwaves among the trading community. The offline traders and smaller businesses that were already bearing the brunt of a prolonged in the first quarter of the fiscal, are now fearing further loss in business. Apex traders body Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has vehemently opposed the proposal to shut down marketplaces in the capital. It has urged the home minister and the Delhi LG to take a call only after discussing with the traders as any such step without consultation could be counterproductive.

In a sharp attack to the Delhi government, CAIT general secretary Praveen Khandelwal said, “such proposal by Delhi Chief Minister speaks utter failure of Delhi government in handling Covid issue despite the fact that the CM, his ministers and the Delhi government have made tall claims of handling Covid situation in a most effective way.”



Traders say the loss of business and livelihoods since April has shattered the economy and continuation of localised lockdowns across the country till September has hampered the rate of recovery. As per the latest survey by Retailers Association of India (RAI), markets in North India continue to operate at 72 percent of the pre-Covid level in October. While the situation has improved from the 81 percent degrowth in the April-June period, the worsening situation of the pandemic is a major barrier.

“We are beginning to see green shoots of recovery but we are yet to catch up to last year’s levels. Further improvement in business will depend upon how the pandemic situation further plays out and how fast the businesses can go towards recovery”, said Kumar Rajagopalan, CEO, RAI.

The fear of the pandemic hit the traders hard even at the peak of the festive season. According to Bharat Ahuja, president, Delhi Electrical Traders Association, at Bhagirath Place, one of the largest wholesale hubs for electricals in the country, sales have improved since August but remained below 65 percent level compared to last Diwali. Ahuja said, inability of out-station traders to commute is a key factor behind this shortfall. “Most of the buyers that we received this time were from nearby locations. Traders from other states like Punjab, Haryana or central UP, were absent”.

--With inputs from Ruchika Chitravanshi